Raiders: McDaniels welcomes mentor Belichick and Patriots to Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. — First-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels rolled out the silver and black carpet for mentor Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

The Patriots practiced at Las Vegas’ facility Monday ahead of a pair of joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday.

“This is magnificent,” Belichick said. “I’ve been to a lot of good facilities and there have been some amazing college facilities, but I’d put this up there against any of them. I mean forget about the amenities, just the fields, the weight room, the offices, the indoor facility, the proximity, the ease of everything; yeah, this is as good as any I’ve seen — better than any I’ve seen.”

The teams will meet in Friday’s preseason finale.

It marks the second straight week of joint practices for the Patriots, who spent last week battling against Carolina. Tempers flared on separate days before New England’s 20-10 preseason win on Friday.

With multiple former Patriots players and coaches following McDaniels to Las Vegas, tensions could be high for New England once again.

“It’s grown men out there, it’s hot, everybody is getting yelled at, there’s going to be a couple fights — that’s football,” Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson. “I don’t expect nothing less, but we’re going to try to keep it clean. But it’s football, I can’t make any promises.”

McDaniels said he’s been a part of joint practices before, and he’s found them as a useful tool for coaches and players to evaluate against another system in a controlled environment.

“Our guys are tired of working against each other,” McDaniels said. “That happens at the end of August every year. You see the same faces, you see the same bodies, you see the same schemes. So at some point, there’s a level of you want something different.”

Different faces, sure. But the Raiders might see some of the same things they’ve learned since training camp began last month, considering where McDaniels honed his skills as an offensive coach.

McDaniels began his NFL coaching career in 2001 with the Patriots, serving as the offensive coordinator for a total of 14 seasons. In the middle of his tenure, McDaniels left New England to serve as coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. After spending one year in St. Louis as the offensive coordinator, he returned to the Patriots.

Under McDaniels, the Raiders are 3-0 in the preseason after beating Jacksonville in the Hall of Fame game, followed by wins over Minnesota and Miami in the first two weeks of the exhibition schedule.

Nevertheless, with an offensive line that has used numerous rotations this preseason while trying to find a starting five that can protect quarterback Derek Carr, and a defensive front that still needs work against the run, seeing something different at practice could prove invaluable for a team trying to win the AFC West, one of the best divisions in the NFL.

“I’m very excited for it, I think it’s going be fun,” said offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, who spent two seasons with the Patriots from 2019-20.

“I’m seeing that they’re bringing a different attitude to it. They’re practicing really hard. I still have a bunch of friends on that team, and I think it’s going to be competitive. I think it’s going to be a really good two days of practice between us. I think all of us are going to get a lot better from going against that competition.”

Belichick said he’ll use this week to tighten some things up while moving forward toward installing certain things, and hopefully getting a few guys back that missed last week.

Belichick also said having joint practices away from home can prove to be beneficial, especially leading into the final preseason game, as it allows players to bond.

“It prepares us for the games we’re going to have on the road this year,” Belichick said. “So, whether it’s the whole travel routine, the operations and support staff, just getting things that you need on the road, whether that’s food, treatment, whatever. So, just trying to pass the time constructively.”

The Raiders announced they signed free agent linebacker Tae Davis.

Raiders trade Mullens to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — After another inconsistent preseason performance, the Minnesota Vikings added another quarterback to the competition to be the backup to Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota acquired backup quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

The Vikings announced the deal Monday and said it will be finalized as soon as Mullens passes a physical. The Raiders will get the 2024 pick only if Mullens is on the active roster for at least one game this season.

Mullens will compete with second-year player Kellen Mond and veteran Sean Mannion, who both struggled to move the ball much against San Francisco in Saturday’s second preseason game.

“You would have loved to come out of tonight feeling like, ‘Shoot, they both moved the team and scored a lot of points and we’ve got a heck of a hard discussion and conversation ahead as a staff and as an organization,’”

Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell said Saturday. “Although we didn’t do that, I still think there’s some real teachable moments and then some real moments where we’ll be able to evaluate and kind of really look at where we are at that position as we kind of restack everything to go into this week.”

Mond and Mannion have split time this preseason with Cousins sitting out. Mond, the team’s third-round pick in 2021, threw two TD passes in the Vikings’ exhibition opener against Las Vegas but had two interceptions against San Francisco.

Mannion, who has thrown 110 passes in seven seasons as a backup in the NFL, was 18 of 27 in two preseason games, but averaged 5.33 yards per attempt.

Combined Mond and Mannion were 20 of 35 for just 147 yards, and the offense generated only 195 yards Saturday. O’Connell said he’s been pleased with the backs and offensive line in the running game, so he was more focused on the passing game against San Francisco.

“We’re trying to see who can come off the bench and help us win a football game,” O’Connell said. “We’ll go back and watch it, and coach those guys up hard. I know I obviously can be better for them with some better, timely play calls to get them going. But, for the most part, we just got to try to continue to improve, limit the turnovers and see who can win this thing.”

Mullens, 27, has appeared in 20 career games with 17 starts with San Francisco and Cleveland since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Niners in 2017.

He has completed 64.6% of his passes, averaging 267.8 yards passing in his starts, with 26 TDs, 22 interceptions and an 87.3 passer rating. He went 20 for 30 for 147 yards and a TD in his only appearance last season for the Browns.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah knows Mullens well, having spent time with him during his tenures in both San Francisco and Cleveland.

Mullens was 21 for 29 for 205 yards and a TD in three exhibition games for the Raiders this summer.

The trade by Las Vegas clears the way for Jarrett Stidham to be the backup behind Derek Carr. Stidham had started all three preseason games, going 25 for 40 for 244 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for two scores.

Stidham has thrown 48 passes in three seasons as a backup in New England before following coach Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas this offseason.

Raiders spoil Tagovailoa's preseason debut

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa was on the field four hours before the game against the Raiders, visualizing how the Dolphins offense would operate Saturday night.

Tagovailoa, the Dolphins' starting quarterback, made his preseason debut and played in the first two series of Miami's 15-13 loss to Las Vegas.

Playing with most of his starters — although receiver Tyreek Hill did not play — Tagovailoa completed 6 of 8 passes for 58 yards.

“I was really happy with Tua because he's been having such a good camp, just in his development and ownership of the offense,” Dolphins first-year coach Mike McDaniel said.

He was then asked about Tagovailoa's pregame preparation earlier in the afternoon.

“That says everything," McDaniel said. "That's why his teammates are confident in him. That's why I'm confident in him. That's why his coaching staff is.”

Jarrett Stidham, who started for the Raiders at quarterback, completed 7 of 10 passes for 80 yards and was sacked once. He threw the Raiders' only touchdown pass on the team's opening drive.

The touchdown came from a 12-play, 75-yard drive, which included passes of 14, 15 and 18 yards, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Zamir White, who could be the Raiders’ No. 1 option to back up starter Josh Jacobs. Jacobs did not play.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who are nicked up, bumps and bruises,” coach Josh McDaniels said after the game, referring to the Raiders not playing most of their starters. “That’s this time of the year. Every team’s dealing with it. We’re not unique.”

Tagovailoa did not lead a touchdown drive, but he connected with tight end Durham Smythe for a 10-yard gain on his first throw of the game and found running back Chase Edmonds for a 17-yard gain on the next play. The Dolphins’ offense looked unsettled on the drive, however, and was forced to punt.

“As an offense, you always want to go down and accomplish every drive ending in a score. Obviously that wasn’t the case within the two drives that we had," Tagovailoa said. “We had a field goal, but our job as an offense is to go down and try to put points up on the board.”

Edmonds, acquired in the offseason, showed how important he could be in the Dolphins’ offense this season. He caught two passes on two targets for 21 yards and had just 3 rushing yards on three carries, but in his most impressive play, he caught a short pass from Tagovailoa and shed a Raiders defender to convert on third down.

Tagovailoa looked comfortable and had the time he needed to make his throws, but Miami got little production in the run game with its starters on the field. The Dolphins’ most productive runner was backup Salvon Ahmed, who finished with 20 yards and five carries.

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tagovailoa. On his first drive, he was penalized for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety.

Bridgewater also made some impressive throws, including a 26-yard completion to rookie receiver Erik Ezukanma.

Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, who impressed in his NFL debut last week, had another solid outing, throwing for more than 100 yards, including Miami's only touchdown — a 19-yard connection with rookie running back ZaQuandre White in the fourth quarter.

Nick Mullens replaced Stidham and was 6 of 9 for 39 yards. With the win, the Raiders moved to 3-0 in the preseason.

A handful of the Raiders' starters did not play, including quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, running back Josh Jacobs and defensive ends Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby.