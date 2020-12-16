Raiders Preview: Marinelli has little time to fix defensive woes

“It’s not been good enough,” Marinelli said. “Coach or player hasn’t been good enough yet. I just keep believing in these men. I just know if you just keep driving it and pushing it, we’ll have the results. Because they work every second of every day. I think it starts with the belief and I have a strong belief in them.

The 71-year-old Marinelli is in his 48th season as a coach, with the past 24 coming in the NFL where he helped guide talented linemen like Warren Sapp, Simeon Rice and Julius Peppers over the years.

He was on coach Jon Gruden’s staff in Tampa Bay when the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl following the 2002 season and reunited with him this past offseason after spending the past six years as defensive coordinator in Dallas.

“I think he’s one of the great teachers and great motivators and great people that I’ve met in this business,” Gruden said. “He looks forward to adversity, he thrives in it. I think he looks forward to these challenges of building this defense and putting it all together. That’s why we brought him here in the first place.”

But Marinelli has made little positive impact so far this season as the defensive line has struggled to generate a consistent pass rush or stop the run.