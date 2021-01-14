Raiders: Raiders owner Davis buying WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator Tuesday with the task of turning around one of the league’s worst units.

Head coach Jon Gruden decided to bring on the experienced Bradley to fill the role Paul Guenther had for the first two-plus seasons on his staff before being fired in December.

“This is an exciting defense to play and I would say that the players will be very excited to be a part of it because they know that they’re going to have the ability to play fast,” Bradley said. “I think our job as coaches is really to evaluate the players and put them in position to where they can make plays.”

Bradley got his start in the NFL on Gruden’s staffs in Tampa Bay from 2006-08 before heading to Seattle, where he served as defensive coordinator for four seasons. He helped build a dominant defense for the Seahawks that went on to win the Super Bowl the year after he left for a head coaching job in Jacksonville.

Bradley struggled with the Jaguars, going 14-48 before getting fired late in his fourth season. He then returned to a defensive coordinator role the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.