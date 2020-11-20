Raiders: Shorthanded D has 'daunting task' vs. Chiefs

Starting linebacker Cory Littleton tested positive for the coronavirus last week and missed one game. He hasn’t returned to practice yet and there’s no word on his condition.

The problems only multiplied when starting defensive end Clelin Ferrell was placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday following a positive test, along with starting slot cornerback Lamarcus Joyner, who was a “high risk” close contact.

Seven more players were added to the COVID-19 list on Wednesday after more contact tracing, including starting safety Johnathan Abram, starting defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Johnathan Hankins, along with reserves Isaiah Johnson, Arden Key and Kendal Vickers, as well as practice squad defensive lineman David Irving.

Many of those players could return by Sunday if they keep testing negative and have no symptoms, but they will still miss the entire week of practice. They are taking part in virtual meetings and doing whatever conditioning they can at home.

“It’s tough,” Guenther said. “It’s tough enough when you have a full allotment of guys at practice. You’ve got to get them on the Zoom. It’s just not the same when you’re not taking the reps. It’ll be a big challenge for us either way, whoever can play, whenever they can get here to play to get them caught up on the plans of those things.”