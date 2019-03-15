ALAMEDA — The Oakland Raiders have signed receiver J.J. Nelson and defensive lineman Josh Mauro.
The Raiders also re-signed exclusive rights free agent linebacker Jason Cabinda and unrestricted free agent guard Chaz Green on Friday.
Nelson spent his first four seasons with Arizona after being drafted on the fifth round in 2015. He had 81 catches for 1,439 yards and 10 TDs in 56 games. Nelson adds speed to the group, having been clocked at 4.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine and averaging 17.8 yards per catch for his career, the highest in that span for any player with at least 80 receptions.
Mauro has experience playing all over the line and is strong against the run. He has three sacks in 59 career games with Arizona and the Giants.
Cabinda had 21 tackles in 10 games as a rookie last season.
Green played four games for Oakland with one start. He previously had played for Dallas and New Orleans.
49ers re-sign LB Nzeocha, release DE Marsh
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed linebacker Mark Nzeocha to a three-year contract and released defensive end Cassius Marsh.
The Niners also agreed to a deal with restricted free agent running back Raheem Mostert on Friday. Mostert's agent Brett Tessler says his client will sign a three-year deal.
Marsh was one of the team's top edge rushers last year with 5½ sacks but became expendable after the team traded for Dee Ford this week and gave him a new five-year contract.
Nzeocha has played in 26 games the past two seasons and has been a standout on special teams. He started three games last year at linebacker and provides depth at the position.
Mostert is one of San Francisco's top special teams players and also ran for 261 yards on 34 carries last season.
Safety Antone Exum also signed a one-year deal he had agreed to earlier this week.