Raiders: Speedy WRs help Carr bring back vertical game

His average depth of throw was the lowest in the NFL from 2018-19 as the Raiders ranked near the bottom in the league in scoring thanks in part to a lack of big plays.

That has begun to change thanks to the addition of Ruggs, who was drafted 12th overall after running the 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.27 seconds at the combine.

Head coach Jon Gruden didn’t wait long to show off his speedy new toy when he called for a deep shot on the second play of the season. Carr was unable to connect with Ruggs on that one in Carolina but did hit the rookie for a 45-yard pass that set up the team’s first TD of the season.

“We did not bring him in here to run hitch routes,” Gruden said.

Ruggs got hurt later in the first half of that game. He and Carr were unable to connect on many more deep passes the first two weeks. Ruggs then missed two losses to New England and Buffalo before making an impressive return against the Chiefs.

He caught a 46-yard pass to set up a field goal and a 72-yarder that went for a touchdown as the Raiders showed they have the same kind of dynamic threat that Kansas City has tormented them with in recent years with Tyreek Hill.