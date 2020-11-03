Raiders: Throwback performance ends bad weather skid

“We found a way to win, and whenever you are able to do it the way we did where everyone has to deal with the conditions, it feels good,” Carr said. “A team coming from Las Vegas and the desert, a team that comes from the West Coast and came out here into the cold and terrible weather, that is a good feeling, especially on the road.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The running game. After being held to 17 yards on 10 carries last week, Josh Jacobs delivered in a big way with 31 carries for a season-high 128 yards. It was the most rushes for a Raiders player since 2007, but Jacobs had help. Devontae Booker had five carries for 29 yards and Carr got into the mix as well with six carries for 41 yards. The 45 runs were the most in a game for the Raiders in eight years.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Pass rush. For a second straight week the Raiders were held without a sack and only had one quarterback hit. For the season, the Raiders are tied for the second-fewest sacks in the league with just seven.

STOCK UP