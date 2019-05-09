DENVER — Nolan Arenado went deep among his three hits and Chris Iannetta hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning to lead the Colorado Rockies over the San Francisco Giants 12-11 on Thursday.
Arenado reached base five times, starting with his 10th home run. He was denied his 11th in the second inning when his blast down the line in left was ruled foul by third base umpire Ted Barrett. The call was upheld on a crew chief review.
Ian Desmond and Mark Reynolds also homered on a cold, sometimes wintry day at Coors Field. The game took 3 hours, 56 minutes. The announced temperature at first pitch was 39 degrees and a steady snow fell in the first inning. That didn’t stop Arenado and Reynolds from homering on consecutive pitches.
Colorado won despite two home runs and a career-best six RBIs by Giants first baseman Tyler Austin. He hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a three-run shot in the sixth off Bryan Shaw (2-0) to tie the game at eight.
Those were Austin’s first two homers of the season.
“To get the first one out of the way is very big,” he said. “Hopefully there are many more to come.”
Iannetta put Colorado back in front against reliever Tyler Beede (0-1) in the sixth, and pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy singled off Austin’s glove to put the Rockies ahead 11-8.
Both teams scored a run in the eighth and the Giants got two more in the ninth off Wade Davis before he struck out Stephen Volt for his sixth save.
The Rockies built a 7-0 lead in the second inning off starter Derek Holland, who lasted just 2 2/3 innings.
“I thought the weather played a part in it,” manager Bruce Bochy said of Holland. “He was without his breaking ball. He didn’t have a feel for it and it’s hard to pitch here without it.”
The Giants rallied for five runs, three earned, off starter Kyle Freeland and tied it in the sixth.
San Francisco placed Buster Posey on the seven-day concussion list prior to the game. Posey said he was hit with a foul ball Sunday against Cincinnati and felt the effects since despite playing in Tuesday’s 14-4 win over the Rockies.
“They are going to take extra time to find out how I am,” Posey said. “When they examined me (Wednesday) they felt I should have felt more normal after three days. When you are dealing with the brain, you’ve got to be cautious.”
Reds 3, Athletics 0
OAKLAND — Right-hander Tanner Roark combined with three relievers on a six-hitter and Derek Dietrich hit his fifth home run in six games as the Reds snapped a 10-game interleague losing streak.
A’s starter Chris Bassitt into the right-field stands in the first inning. Dietrich, who homered four times in the Reds’ four-game series against the Giants over the weekend, raised his right fist and celebrated even before the ball cleared the fence.
Suárez homered in the third to make it 3-0 then doubled again in the eighth but was thrown out trying to steal third.
Bassitt (1-1) allowed three runs, walked one and had nine strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.
“Four or five mistakes the last couple of outings and I feel like four or five mistakes have been all home runs,” Bassitt said. “It’s frustrating but at the same time, tip your hat. They’re really good hitters.”
Cincinnati’s José Peraza reached on a bunt single in the fifth then took off running when catcher Josh Phegley’s throw sailed past first base into the Reds’ bullpen for an error. Right fielder Stephen Piscotty retrieved the ball then threw to Gold Glove third baseman Chapman, who collided with a sliding Peraza well short and wide of the bag. Chapman easily tagged Peraza out.