Rugby: Sevens Series in SoCal this weekend

Hughes said the biggest indication of the sport's popularity is that more kids are coming up to him and saying they took up the sport, whereas most of the players on the current team didn't start playing until they were in college.

Another reason for the move back to Los Angeles is because the complex will be the rugby venue for the 2028 Olympics.

“It is tough when you have to leave an established market but there is huge potential with LA. Since the Olympics were awarded, putting an event here was at the top of World Rugby's list,” USA Rugby CEO Ross Young said. “We certainly think as a sport it is appealing to the public and the Olympic connection gives it resonance. We want to build momentum and peak at the right time.”

It also isn't tough to find rugby on television anymore. The NBC Sports Group aired 221 hours of rugby last year compared to 30 1/2 in 2014. NBCSN is planning over 12 hours for this weekend's tournament.

The Americans are trying to become the first team since South Africa to win its home tournament three straight seasons. They had a breakout season in 2019 with seven top-three finishes in the 10 tournaments, but got off to a slow start this year.