Running: Kimble finishes 170-mile Tahoe Rim Trail in record 37 hours

Kimble made his first bid for the record on the Rim Trail last October, when he clocked in at 45 hours, 36 minutes.

He hit several obstacles, including what he described as too many hours running in the dark.

In both attempts, “Night hours were my lowest points. The energy is subsiding, there’s not a lot of people cheering, and you just have to grind it out,” Kimble said.

In October, he stopped for what he described as a “refreshing” 20-minute nap.

This year, “because I was close to record pace, my mind was in a different state and I couldn’t turn my brain off,” he said. He didn’t sleep at all during the 37-hour run.

In July, at mile 122 (km196), Kimble was 45 minutes behind the record pace.

He wasn’t daunted.

“I knew if things went well, I could do better in the last 50 miles (80 km),” he said.

He spent the last stretch “doing an obscene amount of math,” he said. “If I run this pace, for this many miles, how far would I be ahead of the record or behind the record?”