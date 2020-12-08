Sailing: America's Cup star Jimmy Spithill to lead US SailGP team

“It’s going to be awesome, the rivalries in a whole lot of different ways, and just knowing how competitive a lot of these individuals are and what’s at stake,” Spithill said. “Oh, mate, I just can’t wait for that first event coming up in Bermuda. We’re living in a different world now, obviously, but it’s just cool to see that this event is going ahead next year.”

Spithill “was keen to join the fray,” Coutts said from New Zealand. “A guy like Jimmy wants to race against the best in the world and it’s pretty clear that we now have the world’s best sailors committing to SailGP. It’s going to be a fantastic lineup.”

The first season was dominated by Slingsby and fellow Aussie Nathan Outteridge, who skippers Team Japan.

The United States had the youngest team in SailGP’s inaugural season and finished last out of six teams.

“This is going to be an incredibly competitive championship," Coutts said. "The U.S. didn’t perform as well as it could, but I think overall Rome did a really good job with that team and he’s still going to be involved. I think there’s no respect lost from Rome. He did a good job but there’s no question Jimmy Spithill is going to ramp things up."

Kirby also was on the winning Oracle Team USA crew in the 2013 America’s Cup.