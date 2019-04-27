SAN FRANCISCO — Gary Sánchez hit his first career grand slam in a five-run fifth inning as the New York Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Saturday for their 10th win in 12 games.
Sánchez had been 0 for 9 with seven strikeouts since returning Wednesday. His batting average down to .220, he crushed a high sinker from Derek Holland (1-4). A.J. Happ (1-2) had his best outing this season, allowing five hits in seven scoreless innings.
San Francisco, which has lost six of nine, was shut out until the ninth, when Yangervis Solarte hit a three-run homer off Luis Cessa and Erik Kratz hit a solo drive. Aroldis Chapman struck out Pablo Sandoval on a checked swing for his fifth save in six chances.
Holland dropped to 1-8 against the Yankees, giving up six runs, six hits and three walks in five innings.
"This is on me," Holland said. "The big thing is that I just lit one side of the plate more than I have in the past. The pitch to Sánchez, I looked at the video and it was in a good spot. Obviously he was waiting for it."
San Francisco left fielder Tyler Austin made a stellar throw in the eighth inning to get Gleyber Torres trying to stretch a leadoff double into a triple. The ball sailed over Austin and ricocheted off the wall before Austin made a perfect throw to third baseman Evan Longoria. The Giants lead the majors with 10 outfield assists.
Blue Jays 7, Athletics 1
TORONTO — After missing almost the entire 2017 season with blisters on his pitching hand and much of 2018 with an injured right index finger that needed surgery, Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez allowed two hits over five innings. Sanchez (3-1) struck out four and walked four. He lowered his ERA to 2.32.
Brett Anderson (3-2) allowed six runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings, dropping to 0-3 in his career against Toronto.
"My velocity was the best it has been all year," he said. "It was coming out of my hand good, I just wasn't able to command it like I usually am."
Anderson became the first pitcher to face Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Sr., who was 1 for 5 against him.