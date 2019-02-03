OAKLAND — DeMarcus Cousins provided an emphatic dunk that might have been the timeliest play of the night and ignited the fiery big man's new home crowd. Klay Thompson's steady hand did much of the rest in a strange game when it took Stephen Curry more than 3 1/2 quarters to finally make a basket.
Thompson returned from a one-game absence with an illness to score 28 points and light up the Lakers for the second time in 13 days, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 115-101 victory Saturday over a Los Angeles team again missing LeBron James.
Curry missed his first eight shots before a layup with 6:20 remaining and still wound up with 14 points, two days after going off for 41 in a loss to the 76ers when he hit 10 3-pointers. The other Warriors picked up the slack.
Andre Iguodala hit a go-ahead 3 in the final minute of the third, two more early in the fourth as Golden State pulled away and finished with 17 points. Cousins contributed his first double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in his second home game and seventh in all since coming back from a nearly yearlong recovery from surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon.
Kevin Durant added 21 points and 11 of the Warriors' 31 assists.
The Lakers hung tough without James just as they did here in a 127-101 victory Christmas night. They lost James in the third quarter of that game to a strained left groin. He returned from a 17-game absence Thursday night against the Clippers only to sit again Saturday.
James' rest was for what coach Luke Walton called "load management." The four-time MVP had been set for his second game back but woke up Friday "very sore" after playing 40 minutes in the 123-120 overtime win against the Clippers. He finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.
Cousins drove for a filthy one-handed slam against Kyle Kuzma at the 5:28 mark of the third then stared him down and trash-talked to pick up a technical.
"I thought his dunk brought the arena to life and brought the team to life," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "We were searching for energy and emotion up until that point. This was a typical game where you let your guard down a little because the other team's best player's not playing, so there was no life in the building and our guys weren't generating any energy. That play changed all of that."
The Warriors host San Antonio on Wednesday.
Kings 115, 76ers 108
SACRAMENTO — On a night when Sacramento's Buddy Hield set a career-high for 3-pointers, teammate De'Aaron Fox felt that Hield's two dunks were just as important. It's something Fox wants to see more of, too, as the Kings continue to push to end their 13-year playoff drought.
Hield scored 34 points and made seven 3s, and Sacramento weathered a fourth-quarter flurry from Jimmy Butler to beat Philadelphia on Saturday night.
"I tell him to do it more just to be able to get to the free throw line more," Fox said of Hield's dunks in the first and third quarters. "When he does it it opens up the game not only for himself but for us as well."
Hield went into the game fourth in the NBA for 3-point percentage and had another outstanding game from the perimeter while going 7 of 13 beyond the arc. That gave Hield 180 this season, topping his previous best of 176 in 2017-18.
He also showcased an improved mid-range jumper while trying to make more of an emphasis to drive to the basket as well.
"It's getting easy ones to get myself going and it's keeping the defense honest," Hield said. "Just trying to make them play on certain areas on the court."
Fox had 19 points and eight assists, Willie Cauley-Stein also scored 19 and Marvin Bagley III added 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Kings won their sixth straight at home.
With its third consecutive victory over Philadelphia, Sacramento (27-25) matched its win total from last season.
Joel Embiid had 29 points and 17 rebounds for Philadelphia. Butler added 29 points, 18 coming in the fourth quarter when he made two four-point plays.
"It was one one of those games where they kept throwing punches," said Ben Simmons, who scored 22. "We didn't respond the right way."
The Kings host San Antonio on Monday.
NHL
Sharks 3, Coyotes 2, OT
SAN JOSE — After missing on a breakaway early in the third period, Brent Burns completed a nifty move with a goal 3:14 into overtime to lift San Jose past on Saturday night in its first game back from a 10-day break.
"That's a big time play," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. "He's a beast, 6-4, 235 and to be that skilled to be able to make those type of plays. He's a world-class player, and that's a world-class play."
Burns got the puck in the corner in overtime, deked past Richard Panik and beat Darcy Kuemper for his 13th career overtime goal, tying Scott Niedermayer for the most by a defenseman in NHL history.
Joe Pavelski and Kevin Labanc scored goals less than a minute apart in the second period. Martin Jones made 31 saves to help San Jose move within four points of first-place Calgary in the Pacific Division as both teams started slowly in their first game back after the All-Star break and bye week.
"The game was difficult to play," San Jose forward Logan Couture said. "Obviously both teams coming off of a long stretch without playing hockey. Thrown in the ice — there was a (minor league) game earlier today. Difficult game to play in. By the end I think both teams were exhausted. It's nice to get two points."
The Sharks visit Winnipeg on Tuesday night.