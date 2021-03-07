Skiing: Shiffrin beats Vlhova, claims 45th World Cup slalom victory

The Austrian beat Vlhova and Shiffrin to gold in the slalom at the world championships two weeks ago, ending the American’s streak of four world titles.

Shiffrin won bronze at the worlds but later said she was disappointed in her skiing.

On Saturday, though, the three-time overall champion was back to her best.

“That was good, it was a really big step,” said Shiffrin, who still found “some small things” she could have done better.

“But it was OK as I kept pushing. That’s the feeling that I want to have,” she said. “Today it was good enough to win, sometimes it’s not. But that’s the feeling, that’s the fight.”

The race resembled the victory from Shiffrin’s only previous visit to the Slovakian resort, in 2016, when she also beat the home nation’s favorite, Veronika Velez-Zuzulova.

“Last time it was the fight between Zuzu and me,” Shiffrin said. “It’s actually quite a pleasure to come here and have that fight with these girls. The two times we came to Jasna, we had a Slovakian girl who was on top level.”

The main difference, however, was the lack of spectators on Saturday amid anti-coronavirus measures.