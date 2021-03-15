Sled Dog Racing: Seavey wins Iditarod, matches most wins by a musher

“That’s huge, man,” he said. “I looked up to the Iditarod champions my whole life and I’ve dreamed about this my whole life. And now to actually go from that, to see it happen, to realize that, that’s pretty cool.”

Numerous mushers have tried to crack the five-title barrier over the past three decades only to fall short. Four-time champions and familiar names to fans are the late Susan Butcher, Martin Buser, Lance Mackey, Doug Swingley and Jeff King.

Seavey said the goal has been to get the fifth title, which puts a musher in a pretty elite group, but he’s also realistic about what it means.

“I don’t hold any misconceptions that this would somehow change me,” he said before the race. “We see that in sports quite a lot where we focus so much on one thing and the assumption that it is if you win, this is somehow miraculously going to solve all your other problems. That’s not the case.”

Seavey said at the finish line he tries to give himself a little time after each win to revel in it, but then it’s time to focus on the next thing, whatever it is.