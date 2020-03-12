Sled Dog Racing: Virus worries prompt some post-race changes for the Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Officials with the world’s most famous sled dog race announced Thursday they have postponed post-race events in Nome in response to the new coronavirus.

The Iditarod has postponed both the awards banquet set for March 22 and the meet the mushers event set for March 21, both in Nome, where the winner is expected some time next week.

The finish line is near the Nome mini-convention center, which serves as a community gathering point for mushers, their families, race fans and volunteers that descend on the city.

“They will still be using the mini-convention center as their headquarters. But we’re going to be limiting the amount of people that are allowed in there at any one time,” Nome City Manager Glenn Steckman told The Associated Press.

The number of people allowed inside the building isn’t yet known.

“I have to meet with the representatives from the Iditarod to discuss numbers, but the numbers are ultimately up to me,” he said.

Steckman said the race will continue, but they are also encouraging people to employ appropriate social distancing.