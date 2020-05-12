Soccer: English Premier League clubs could play at home after police soften stance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MANCHESTER, England — Premier League clubs could be allowed to complete the season at their own stadiums after police pulled back on their insistence that neutral venues were the only safe way of staging games during the coronavirus pandemic.

The league’s leadership held talks with police on Monday night after being told by the 20 clubs that they wanted to be able to play at home, even though fans will not be allowed inside.

Mark Roberts, the head of football policing in England, had been concerned supporters would still gather outside stadiums and place an additional burden on resources as lockdown measures are eased.

But Roberts has softened his stance after “positive” talks with the league and government.

“We will be jointly exploring a range of options to identify a way forward, which minimizes any risks to public safety and unnecessary pressure on public services, but facilitates a sensible restart to the season, to support the economic and morale benefits associated with the sport,” Roberts said.

But, with hundreds of people still dying from the virus each day, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was too early for games to be staged again in the capital which contains five Premier League clubs.