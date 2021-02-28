Soccer: MLS says Burkle has backed out of owning Sacramento expansion team

The current Sacramento Republic, founded in December 2012, plays in the second-tier United Soccer League Championship.

“We understand the feelings of anger, disappointment and frustration — we share in those deeply. Today’s announcement is not a reflection of the fans, Sacramento or this club," the team said in a statement. “There is much more information to come about how we will continue our MLS journey."

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said he remains optimistic about finalizing plans for the league’s 30th team.

"After working for many years to bring an MLS team to Sacramento, the league continues to believe it can be a great MLS market,” MLS said in a statement. “In the coming days, the league will work with Mayor Darrell Steinberg to evaluate possible next steps for MLS in Sacramento.”

Steinberg said he was disappointed in Burkle backing out of the project and he looked forward in working with the league to find a new lead investor for the franchise.

“Despite the difficult past year for our city, we have upheld every commitment to Mr. Burkle, the league and our community,” Steinberg said in a statement. “We took major steps to welcome Major League Soccer to a new stadium in The Railyards and we remain prepared to move forward immediately.”