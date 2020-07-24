Soccer: San Jose blanks Chicago to advance in MLS

The plan to host the Challenge Cup was ambitious, devised with the help of a panel of more than a dozen medical experts. Players were sequestered at the expansive training facility for the Utah Royals and Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer. The limited size of the league — just nine teams — also worked in the plan's favor.

But it hit a snag a week before the tournament was set to start when the Orlando Pride was forced to withdraw after a number of positive coronavirus tests.

That took the Challenge Cup field down to eight teams, and organizers had to hastily redo the schedule. As a result, all the teams made the quarterfinals, with performance in the group stage determining seeding.

There were also some high-profile players who opted out of the tournament. U.S. national team players Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Tobin Heath decided not to play out of personal concerns.

In the end, the soccer was generally better than expected despite limited full-team practices due to stay-at-home orders in many communities. The tournament also showed the parity in the league, with the sixth-seeded Chicago Red Stars set to meet the No. 4 Houston Dash in the televised final Sunday.