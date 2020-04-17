Soccer: U.S. midfielder Adams rues virus-enforced 'whirlwind' break

“It’s a little bit tricky. You can only do certain passing drills. You can do dribbling, you can do running and fitness, finishing. So you have all the individual variables of what it’s like to play in a game, but at the same time, it’s never gonna be 11 vs. 11, right now,” Adams said. “That’s the thing that hurts.”

New York has become a hotspot for the virus in the U.S. with more than 123,000 cases of COVID-19 registered and nearly 11,500 deaths by Friday, according to Johns Hopkins.

Adams worries about his family back home, but said it was fortunate they live an hour and a half outside the city.

“It’s not too, too bad there yet, but the numbers there are still increasing. It’s a scary thing. My parents have my brothers at home with them, keeping them occupied … but right now they’re safe,” the player said. “It’s hard. You miss your family, you hope everyone’s safe.”

Adams is among three 21-year-old viewed as keys to the United States’ hopes in the 2022 World Cup, joined by Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Schalke’s Weston McKennie. But they have played together just once with the national team because of injuries, in a March 2019 exhibition against Ecuador.