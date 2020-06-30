Softball: New league attracts best, gives them say

Athletes Unlimited gives players a big say in decisions the league makes, whether it's the uniform colors or TV deals. There are no team owners or general managers, and investors are limiting their returns. Players get to share in the profits, in addition to at least $10,000 guaranteed, plus bonus money.

“They’re amazing athletes," said Jon Patricof, co-founder and CEO of Athletes Unlimited. “They have huge fan bases at the college level and that there’s really untapped opportunity. At the same time, we thought that if you’re going to launch a league of any sort, whether it's a men's or women's sport, you really have to innovate and think differently about where fandom is heading. And out of that came our model.”

There will be no travel, with all games in suburban Rosemont. And forget about crowning a team champion. Instead, the title will go to the individual with the most points based on a fantasy-type system. A single, for example will be 10 points. A double will bring in 20 and a victory 50. Players can also lose points.

Team rosters will change each week, too: At the end of the week, the top four players by points become captains and draft teams.

Broadcasts will show standings in real time, and players and umpires will wear microphones during the game.