Sports Return: Tirico hosting live golf from 1,000 miles away

Mike Tirico returns to his role as host Sunday on NBC when live golf is shown on television for the first time in more than two months, and he can't wait.
“Someone gets over a ball and we don't know the outcome,” Tirico said Friday.
This is hardly a return to normal.
The charity Skins game — Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff — will be at Seminole Golf Club, the fabled Donald Ross design in south Florida that has never been seen on television.
Tirico will be in the corner of his office in Michigan, some 1,300 miles away.
The soft return of golf includes testing for COVID-19, thermal readings, social distancing and limited access. That goes for the television production crew.
Rich Lerner from Golf Channel is doing play by play, with NBC analysts Paul Azinger and Gary Koch. All three will be at PGA Tour Entertainment offices in St. Augustine, Florida, about 200 miles up I-95.
Steve Sands and Jerry Foltz will be the only reporters on the grounds. Throw in the players (no caddies), television production crew, rules officials, and no more than about 50 people are expected at Seminole.
“It will be different not being in the same part of the country,” Tirico said. “It won't be drastically different because it's not as though I'd be sitting in a tower looking down on 18 green. And we do end up calling a lot of golf off a monitor. But it's the stuff like access, riding around the golf course, picturing shots, seeing landing areas, talking to players and caddies and setup people. That's a significant part to me.”
It's all part of the adjustment when more sports return, assuming they do.
What should help is the nature of the event, called “TaylorMade Driving Relief.” The players are donating their time, and UnitedHealth Group has pledged $3 million stakes that will go to the American Nurses Foundation and the CDC Foundation, depending on which team wins more skins.
Tirico has experience from his years at ABC when it televised the original Skins Game on Thanksgiving weekend in the California desert, back when the four players included the likes of Fred Couples and Mark O'Meara, and occasionally Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.
“The best Skins games have the players talking,” Tirico said. “If the players are yapping, you can let them go.”
It helps having McIlroy, who along with being the No. 1 player in the world has developed into one of the sport's biggest personalities. Tirico believes this could be a chance for Johnson to convey some of his insight, grossly underrated because he typically is only heard in post-round interviews in which he often shares that he was hitting the ball well.
And it's a chance for Wolff to introduce himself to a wider audience. A dynamic 21-year-old Californian, Wolff was barely a month removed from his sophomore year at Oklahoma State when he won the 3M Open in Minnesota.
“You could get a lot of people become Matt Wolff fans if he has the game he showed in Minnesota,” Tirico said.
Then again, no one will have competed for nine weeks. Johnson went nearly two months without playing. McIlroy played Seminole recently with his father (a member) and club president Jimmy Dunne, and hit one putt off the green.
But this goes beyond the quality.
“I think there will be a mulligan for the guys if they don't play well because they all signed up for this for the right reasons, because it is going for COVID relief,” Tirico said. “I don't think anybody loses, which is a nice way to get back to sports.”
Tirico had planned on this being the busiest summer of his career. The Kentucky Derby, The Preakness, Indy 500, various Olympic trials, the British Open, the Olympics.
Instead, he has been hosting “Lunch Talk Live” from his home office. His fix on sports has been mainly like everyone else, watching reruns of great moments in sports. What stood out to Tirico was not the outcome, which he already knew, but the environment.
“You see a crowd shot and wonder when you're going to see that again,” he said. “Is it going to be a year? Those things have me befuddled as to any guess when sports normalcy comes."
NASCAR putting safety plan to test
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crew chief Chad Knaus won't get a look at the car Hendrick Motorsports built for Darlington Raceway until he gets to the track Sunday morning, a few hours before the race.
Kurt Busch? He's already sat in his Chip Ganassi Racing car and met with his crew chief.
The return to racing for NASCAR has brought with it a set of safety protocols that will be strictly enforced at the track Sunday when the Cup Series goes racing for the first time in more than two months after a pandemic-forced hiatus. The stock car series can only trust competitors to follow the guidelines away from the track — and teams appear to have different interpretations.
“No face-to-face or contact with these guys whatsoever. Everything has been on (Zoom) team meetings,” said Knaus, a seven-time championship winning crew chief. "That’s the recommendation by NASCAR for the traveling teams to stay as isolated as they can and try to keep everybody at the race track as healthy as we can. That’s the protocol we put into place and that’s what we’ve been abiding by.”
Not others.
Busch dropped by the Ganassi shop Thursday. He wanted a face-to-face meeting with crew chief Matt McCall before Darlington after two months of communicating via phone or computer.
“Just him and I, separated from the group," Busch said. "There's a shift change where the shop is empty for an hour, so it will be just him and I following (social) distancing.”
Xfinity Series driver Ryan Sieg posted a video of an Atlanta news station visiting his Georgia-based team Thursday that showed three crew members standing side-by-side. None wore face masks or other protective equipment.
NASCAR reiterated its guidelines when asked for clarification.
“For a team to submit a participant to a roster, they must be symptom free for five days and not have been directly exposed to anyone with COVID-19,” NASCAR said. “We have made strong recommendations about operations in shops and responsible travel to the event.”
Teams are limited to 16 employees per car Sunday and that includes the driver, spotter and owner. More than half the team owners at the Cup Series level are over 65 years old and aren't expected to attend because they are considered at risk for the coronavirus.
Hall of Famer Richard Petty told his son, Kyle, in an NBC Sports interview he will miss a Darlington race for the first time since 1950 when “my dad wouldn't let me off school; school was starting the same day.”
Drivers were told to be at the track four hours ahead of the green flag Sunday. They will undergo a heath check including a temperature check, but no COVID-19 testing — a decision reached to ensure tests go elsehwere, not to NASCAR. The timing allows a backup driver to make the two-hour trip from the Charlotte area to Darlington if needed.
Once inside, drivers will be isolated in their motorhomes, away from their team, and wait to be called to the cars. Everyone will be required to wear a face mask, crews must maintain social distancing and high-fives, hugs and human contact are barred.
NASCAR has warned of fines as high as $50,000 for not following the rules at the track, where competitors are subject to random health screenings.
NASCAR has recommended anyone that travels to the track not return to their shop to work and not interact with other groups. It is designed to help NASCAR track details in the potential case of a positive test.
UFC, which returned last weekend in Florida without spectators, tested every fighter, judge, referee and other employees. One fighter and his two cornermen tested positive.
UFC prior to the fights put all the fighters and employees in one hotel in an attempt to quarantine them, but NASCAR does not have that ability.
Series points leader Kevin Harvick owns a management company that represents UFC fighter Donald Cerronne, who competed in Florida last week. Harvick is comfortable going back to the track, where drivers will be isolated in their cockpits and crews are already clad in firesuits, gloves, helmets and now a required face sock.
“Well, I’m not going to get punched in the face by anybody else or be put in a headlock or be directly in contact with any of my other competitors," Harvick said. “When you look at the guidelines of entry and exit and temperature checks during the week and all the logs and things of where people are and who they have interaction with, I think we have done what we need to do from what fits our sport the best.”
NASCAR will use both of Darlington's garages and and an infield that will be missing thousands of fans to spread teams out and still create a tight footprint for essential personnel. NASCAR said representatives from IndyCar, the NFL's Carolina Panthers and possibly other teams planned to observe some of the procedures.
NASCAR cannot afford a misstep as it starts up its three series, with 20 races scheduled through June, all in Southern states and all without spectators. The industry is desperate to restart its revenue flow, but does not want to jeopardize the return of other professional leagues.
“We've been really transparent with what we're doing with the other leagues, and by the same token the other leagues have been the same,” NASCAR executive Steve O'Donnell told NBC Sports. “We all want to be back. We all want to be back in a way that's safe, so if we can share and learn from each other, I think that's what we've done.”
