Sports Return: Tirico hosting live golf from 1,000 miles away

Once inside, drivers will be isolated in their motorhomes, away from their team, and wait to be called to the cars. Everyone will be required to wear a face mask, crews must maintain social distancing and high-fives, hugs and human contact are barred.

NASCAR has warned of fines as high as $50,000 for not following the rules at the track, where competitors are subject to random health screenings.

NASCAR has recommended anyone that travels to the track not return to their shop to work and not interact with other groups. It is designed to help NASCAR track details in the potential case of a positive test.

UFC, which returned last weekend in Florida without spectators, tested every fighter, judge, referee and other employees. One fighter and his two cornermen tested positive.

UFC prior to the fights put all the fighters and employees in one hotel in an attempt to quarantine them, but NASCAR does not have that ability.

Series points leader Kevin Harvick owns a management company that represents UFC fighter Donald Cerronne, who competed in Florida last week. Harvick is comfortable going back to the track, where drivers will be isolated in their cockpits and crews are already clad in firesuits, gloves, helmets and now a required face sock.