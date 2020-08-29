Tennis: Djokovic wins 35th Masters; Osaka withdraws from women's final

The Western & Southern Open normally is held in Ohio but was moved to Flushing Meadows this year because of the coronavirus pandemic as part of a two-tournament “controlled environment.”

Djokovic will be seeking his 18th Grand Slam title, which would move him one behind Nadal and two behind Roger Federer's men's record of 20. Neither of those rivals is entered in the U.S. Open — although both spoke out via Twitter on Saturday against Djokovic's bid to start a new group to represent men's tennis players.

“We want to have our own organization and association that is 100% ours,” Djokovic said.

On court, Djokovic was listless in the first set, looking exactly the way one might have expected given that he labored through a three-hour semifinal a day earlier, when he repeatedly grabbed his stomach and twice had his neck massaged by a trainer.

It took all of 30 minutes for Raonic, a Canadian ranked No. 30, to take that set. But Djokovic asserted himself in the second set, breaking to lead 3-2 with a backhand passing shot and raising his right fist.