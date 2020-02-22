Tennis: Halep wins Dubai tiebreaker to secure 20th title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-seeded Simona Halep won her 20th singles title after prevailing in a third-set tiebreaker to beat Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the Dubai Championships final on Saturday.
No. 2-ranked Halep was 3-1 down in the third set. The Romanian broke to lead 6-5, but Rybakina's powerful hitting forced the tiebreaker. Rybakina led 4-3 but Halep converted the only match point.
“It was amazing,” Halep said of the 2 1/2-hour final. “(Rybakina) fought till the end. She didn't give up any balls. It was really tough mentally. The pressure was very high. But I want it badly, so that's why I fought till the end.”
The Wimbledon champion won her second Dubai title.
Rybakina knocked out Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in earlier rounds, and was playing her fourth final of the young WTA season. She's lost three of them.
Rybakina is projected to rise two spots to a career-high No. 17 in Monday's rankings update.
“She's strong. She's tall. She has power," Halep said. "I think she's really good to get into the top 10 very soon.”
Thiem falls in Rio quarters
RIO DE JANEIRO — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria was eliminated by qualifier Gianluca Mager of Italy in their rain-affected, two-day Rio Open quarterfinal on Saturday.
Mager led 7-6 (4), 2-1 when rain forced the match to be suspended on Friday. He won the second set 7-5 on Saturday to reach the semifinals.
“I am speechless,” Mager said. “Playing against him was already a dream. I watch him on TV all the time.”
Thiem said he was not in his best form in Rio. Defeat also cost him the chance to overtake Roger Federer for the No. 3 world ranking.
“I did not play my best tennis this week. I was trying everything," he said. "Unfortunately, I did not deserve to win. He was a better player. I was feeling I was all the time in defense, with not enough power in my strokes. I tried to play more aggressive, serve and volley, more slices. But it did not work out.”
The 128th-ranked Mager,who has yet to lose a set in the tournament, will face Hungary's Attila Balazs later Saturday for a place in the final.
Balazs started the day trailing Spain's Pedro Martínez Portero, who led 6-2, 2-2 from Friday when their quarterfinal was also suspended because of the rain. The Hungarian won the the second set 6-4 to force a decider, which he also won 6-2.
The other semifinal features third-seeded Christian Garin of Chile and fifth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia.
Tsitsipas to face Auger-Aliassime in final
MARSEILLE, France — Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the Open 13 final with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Alexander Bublik on Saturday.
The second-seeded Greek had six aces and broke his strong-serving Kazakh opponent's serve three times, dropping his own once. Playing only his third semifinal at this level, Bublik competed well and hit eight aces.
“I know he can be quite unexpected. You don’t know what to expect,” Tsitsipas said. "I am really happy with myself that I found a balance and I didn’t panic when things got tight. That is a great attitude that I put out on the court.”
The 21-year-old Tsitsipas will aim for his fifth career title on Sunday against seventh-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime.
The 19-year-old Canadian beat 35-year-old Frenchman Gilles Simon 7-5, 7-6 (2) for a second straight final, after losing in the World Tennis Tournament final against Gael Monfils in Rotterdam last weekend.
Having reached his fifth career final, Auger-Aliassime is aiming to win his first title.
He leads Tsitsipas 2-1 in career meetings, with all of those matches played last year but none of them on indoor hardcourts.
Nishioka tops Humbert in Delray semis
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan rallied past No. 6 Ugo Humbert of France 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 Saturday in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open.
Nishioka's opponent Sunday will be the winner of Saturday night's match between No. 2 Milos Raonic of Canada and No. 4 Reilly Opelka of the United States.
Nishioka seeks his second career ATP Tour title and is trying to become the first Japanese champion at Delray since Kei Nishikori in 2008.