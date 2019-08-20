WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Duckhee Lee tossed the ball into the air for his first serve in an ATP tournament match and blasted it past his opponent with a loud pop.
The 21-year-old South Korean never heard it. He was born deaf.
The tour's first deaf professional player says he doesn't want to be defined by the disability that he has overcome well enough to play at the sport's highest level.
His first appearance in a top-level tournament will last at least until the second round. Lee beat Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open on Monday, earning a matchup with No. 3 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.
As much as the opening-round victory meant to Lee and his career, it might have meant even more to hearing-impaired athletes in all sports.
"Don't be discouraged and if you try hard, you can do anything, you can achieve anything you want," Lee said through an interpreter, adding that he "doesn't want people to get discouraged and get down about their disability."
The ability to hear carries a particular importance in tennis. Players often insist on silence during points so they can hear the ball off their opponent's strings and identify the spin in a split-second.
"I'm never going to know what that's like to compete like that," Andy Murray said. "But he's obviously doing extremely well. So it's obviously an unbelievable achievement.
"I know how important hearing is in tennis," he added. "To read the spins and to see how like, if I was to play with headphones on, it's unbelievably difficult to pick up the speed that the ball's coming at, the spin that's coming. We use our ears a lot to pick things up."
Lee makes up for it with his eyes, sharpening his focus on his opponent's swing, how that player makes contact and the speed and spin of the ball as it's racing toward him.
Complicating things further, he also doesn't speak English and reads lips instead of using sign language. He relies on hand gestures from umpires making calls.
Because he can't hear the score announcements, he keeps track of points and games in his head — which can be more difficult in smaller events that don't have courtside scoreboards. It led to a hiccup early during his main-draw debut when he lined up to serve after a game had been decided.
"I think (the umpire) forgot to give the signal" at times during the match, he said, adding that he "was hoping he would give in and out signals."
The debut in Winston-Salem is the next step up the tennis ladder for Lee, who started playing tennis at 7 — the year after he realized he was deaf, though doctors had diagnosed his condition as a toddler.
"People made fun of (me) because of the disability and said (I) shouldn't be playing," Lee said, adding that his motivation was to "enjoy (my) life by overcoming my disability."
Lee made his debut on the ITF Futures Tour at 14 and won eight titles before he turned 18, then reached three finals of the ATP Challenger Tour, including one in June, falling to Dudi Sela at the Baptist Health Little Rock Open in Arkansas. He brought a No. 212 world ranking to the central North Carolina hardcourts.
He'll always remember his first ATP-level victory this week — and not just because of the result. Lee was two points away from sealing the victory when thunderstorms forced a weather delay of nearly 5 hours. He and Laaksonen came back to the court at roughly 10:15 p.m. — and wrapped up their match in 87 seconds.
When he was asked how he spent the delay, Lee got his point across with pantomime, mimicking someone playing table tennis and shooting basketball, because there was both a pingpong table and pop-a-shot machine in the players' lounge.
He smiled as his translator said how "he loves the facility here."
Anisimova withdraws from U.S. Open
NEW YORK — American teenager Amanda Anisimova withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday because of the recent death of her father and coach, Konstantin.
A statement from family members, released by Anisimova's representatives, said: "We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our father. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and ask that you respect our privacy."
The U.S. Tennis Association announced that Anisimova had pulled out of the year's last Grand Slam tournament, where main-draw play begins Monday.
Anisimova, who was born in New Jersey to Russian parents and moved to Florida when she was 3, is currently ranked 24th and would have been seeded for the U.S. Open.
She is an up-and-coming star in women's tennis who reached the semifinals at the French Open in June at age 17.
Anisimova upset defending champion Simona Halep in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, before losing to eventual champion Ash Barty in three sets.
Her first WTA title came in April at Bogota, Colombia.
As a junior, Anisimova won the 2017 U.S. Open girls' title, beating Coco Gauff in the final.
Saez banned 8 years for match-fixing
LONDON — Chilean tennis player Juan Carlos Saez has been banned for eight years for match-fixing.
The Tennis Integrity Unit says Saez refused to cooperate with its investigation and also failed to report "a corrupt approach" at a tournament.
Saez originally attracted the TIU's attention because of evidence of unusual patterns on betting markets around his matches.
Saez's career high ranking is 230. He is currently 1,082nd after his ranking dropped during the investigation. He hasn't played a tournament since November.
According to the TIU, 12 mostly low-ranked players have been sanctioned so far in 2019 for various charges related to match-fixing and betting, along with one coach and one umpire. Others are suspended while under investigation.
Williams to begin 2020 in Auckland
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Serena Williams is set to begin her 2020 season at the WTA's ASB Classic in Auckland in January.
Organizers of the ASB Classic announced the entry of the 23-time major winner on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old Williams has played the hard court tournament once before, losing in the second round in 2017.
On that occasion Williams' experience of the Auckland tournament was not a happy one. She complained about the wind and cold weather, saying "it's my least favorite conditions I've ever played in."
Williams announced her engagement to fiancee Alexis Ohanian during her stay in Auckland and told reporters on Tuesday her memories of the city are "amazing."
"Oh man, I want to win that title so bad," Williams was quoted as saying. "Last time I was there I had so much going on and although I fought through to win my first match, I know I didn't play to my level.
"I have such amazing memories that are really special to me from Auckland. I would really like to add some on court memories to that list."
Williams' preparations for the upcoming U.S. Open have been hampered by injury. She withdrew from Cincinnati last week, citing the same back injury that forced her to retire from the Rogers Cup final in Toronto.