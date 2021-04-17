Tennis: Rublev stuns 11-time champion Nadal at Monte Carlo Masters

“(Casper) is playing really well. I have known him a long time," said Rublev, who is 3-0 against him overall. "He finished today much earlier. I will try to recover as best as I can.”

There are no former champions left, with Nadal and 15th-seeded Fognini joining two-time winner Novak Djokovic at the exit before the last four.

Nadal last won the tournament in 2018 and had high hopes after saying he was in good shape for clay. It certainly seemed so when he swept aside Grigor Dimitrov in under an hour Thursday in the third round.

It was a different story against the 23-year-old Rublev, who drained Nadal after 2 1/2 hours on court. Nadal hit seven double-faults, conceded 15 break points and dropped serve seven times — on his dominant surface and one of his favorite courts.

The aggressive Rublev upset Nadal's rhythm in a first set where the Spaniard got only 48% of his first serves, made five double-faults, and hit 13 unforced errors.

“I had problems with my serve. I don’t understand why, because I was not having problems in practice. But today was one of those days that my serve was a disaster," Nadal said. “When you serve with no confidence, you are just focusing on trying to serve, not about how you want to hit the ball.”