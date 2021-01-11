Tennis: Sakkari stuns Australian Open champion Kenin in Abu Dhabi Open

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and second-seeded Elina Svitolina were eliminated from the season-opening Abu Dhabi Open on Monday.
Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Sakkari hit nine aces and 23 winners while Kenin had zero aces and only eight winners. The loss was Kenin’s third in 14 career quarterfinal matches.
“I was rushing a little bit too much in the beginning of the match,” Sakkari said. “I was hitting too big when I didn't have to, but I'm glad that once again I found a way to just turn the match around.”
Sakkari stunned Serena Williams at the Western & Southern Open in August before losing to Williams in September in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, in three sets at each New York tournament. She will next face fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, who won her 13th straight match by beating Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Sabalenka finished last season with titles at the Ostrava and Linz indoor tournaments and has started 2021 with four wins in Abu Dhabi. Sabalenka has won three of the four matches she has played against Sakkari, all of them on hard courts.
Svitolina twice came back from a break down in the deciding set, including when Kudermetova served for the match at 6-5, but trailed 3-0 in the tiebreak and couldn't recover.
Kudermetova will next play Marta Kostyuk in the semifinals with both players looking to reach what would be their first career tour final.
Kostyuk, an 18-year-old Ukrainian, lost the opening seven games of her match against Sara Sorribes Tormo before winning 0-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Tiafoe beats fellow American
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Frances Tiafoe gained momentum Sunday in his bid for another Delray Beach Open title by winning a seesaw match against fellow American Bjorn Fratangelo, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Tiafoe won his first ATP Tour title as a 20-year-old wild card at Delray Beach in 2018. His career record is 9-2 in the tournament and 62-93 elsewhere on the ATP Tour.
“I love playing here,” Tiafoe said. “I love South Florida. It’s a good vibe.”
Cameron Norrie of Britain beat No. 3-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France, 6-2, 7-5, and on Monday will face Tiafoe.
“He chopped me up pretty good the other day in practice,” Norrie said. “He's playing great — he is moving well and serving big, so it's going to be really tough. But I'm playing well too.”
No. 4-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland also reached the quarterfinals, beating Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia, 6-2, 6-2. Hurkacz will next face qualifier Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador, who eliminated Ivo Karlovic of Croatia, 6-2, 6-4.
Tiafoe, seeded eighth, won the final four games of the first set and dominated the final set. He lost only eight points on his first serve against Fratangelo.
"We’ve known each other for a long time,” Tiafoe said. “He’s a tough opponent. It’s never easy playing somebody you like.”