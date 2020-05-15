Tennis: Tours extend coronavirus breaks; 40-plus events off

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than 40 top-level professional tennis tournaments are off the sport's 2020 calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic as of Friday, when the men's and women's tours extended their breaks and the sport's Hall of Fame canceled its induction ceremony.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement that his tour, which now has ruled out any competition before August, is assessing the “feasibility of rescheduling events later in the season.”

Some tennis exhibitions have been organized, with small fields and zero spectators, but no sanctioned play has been allowed since early March.

The ATP said Friday the post-Wimbledon grass-court Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, and a hard-court U.S. Open tuneup in Atlanta were among the events that “will not take place as scheduled.” Others added to the tour's suspension of play are in Hamburg, Germany; Bastad, Sweden; Los Cabos, Mexico; Gstaad, Switzerland; Umag, Croatia; and Kitzbühel, Austria.

In addition to the cancellation of its July 11-18 tournament, the International Tennis Hall of Fame said its 2020 class of Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez will be honored alongside any Class of 2021 inductees next year.