WASHINGTON — Coco Gauff reached the Citi Open women's doubles final Friday with fellow American teenager Caty McNally, who also is into the singles semifinals in her first appearance in the main draw of a Women's Tennis Association tournament.
Gauff and McNally routed the third-seeded team of Russian Anna Kalinskaya and Miyu Kato of Japan 6-1, 6-2. The Americans will face the No. 4 seeds, American Maria Sanchez and Fanny Stollar, on Saturday.
Gauff, the 15-year-old who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, and the 17-year-old McNally were given a wild card into the tournament. Their victory Friday came after McNally returned to the court after pulling off the latest upset in the women's field.
She beat No. 4 seed Hsieh Su-wei 6-4, 6-3, leaving no seeded players remaining in the women's final four. McNally will play Italy's Camila Giorgi in the semifinals. Giorgi beat Zarina Diyas 6-3, 6-2.
Jessica Pegula won an all-American women's quarterfinal matchup with Lauren Davis, 6-2, 7-6 (2), and Kalinskaya beat Kristina Mladenovic of France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Andy Murray and brother Jamie were knocked out in the doubles quarterfinals, outlasted by the third-seeded team of Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 10-7 on Friday.
Andy Murray, the former No. 1 ranked singles player, has been limited to doubles as he recovers from hip surgery. He hasn't said if he will attempt to play singles this year.
He and Jamie had won a match tiebreaker for their first victory in Washington before falling in the same manner Friday.
In singles, top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece swept past No. 10 seed Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-0. He will face Nick Kyrgios — with whom he played doubles in the tournament — after the Australian beat Norbert Gombos of Slovakia 6-3, 6-3.
Also, No. 3 Daniil Medvedev edged sixth-seeded Marin Cilic 6-4, 7-6 (7) to set up a semifinal meeting with Peter Gojowczyk, who continued his surprising run by upsetting No. 13 seed Kyle Edmund 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The 122nd-ranked Gojowczyk, who lost in qualifying and only made it into the main draw when another player withdrew, has only one career title.
Thiem's title a 'dream' come true
KITZBUEHEL, Austria — Dominic Thiem won his 14th career ATP title and first in Austria when he beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 7-6 (0), 6-1 at the Generali Open on Saturday.
The fourth-ranked Austrian, who didn't drop a set all week in the last clay-court event of the season, called it "a big childhood dream of mine" to win the high-altitude tournament in the Austrian Alps.
"It is absolutely incredible, one of my biggest dreams since I play tennis," said Thiem, adding he always wanted to win the event since visiting the venue as a 6-year-old.
Thiem had reached the final in Kitzbuehel once before, in 2014, but lost to David Goffin.
"There is no better thing for an athlete than having this kind of success in front of your home crowd," said the 25-year-old Austrian, who joined Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as the only players who have won three tournaments this season.
Thiem ended the successful run of Ramos-Vinolas, who reached the semifinals in Bastad, Sweden, two weeks ago before winning the second title of his career in Gstaad, Switzerland.
The 69th-ranked Spaniard led 5-4 in the opening set when the match was suspended because of rain, but Thiem dominated after play resumed and conceded just two more games.
He closed out the victory on his first match point when Ramos-Vinolas hit a return long.
Pegula to face Giorgi in Washington final
WASHINGTON — Jessica Pegula of the U.S. reached the second WTA final of her career at the Citi Open and will face Camila Giorgi of Italy for the hard-court title.
The 79th-ranked Pegula, whose parents own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres, advanced by beating qualifier Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Saturday. Pegula is bidding for her first tour-level title.
Giorgi already owns two trophies and made it to her seventh final with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over 17-year-old American Caty McNally.
The men's singles semifinals were scheduled for Saturday night. Those matchups were top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas against Nick Kyrgios, and No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev against Peter Gojowczyk.
Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus will face Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the men's doubles final Sunday.