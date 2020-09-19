Tour de France Cycling: Pogacar crushes Roglic to all but seal title

Roglic labored in comparison, looking taut where Pogacar glided fluidly. He, too, hopped onto a road bike for the climb, his with yellow tape on the handlebars to match the jersey that he was in the process of losing.

As Roglic ascended, what was left of his lead melted away. It then became a yawning deficit to Pogacar, who'd been second overall going into the time trial, which amply lived up to its nickname: “The race of truth.” The 30-year-old Roglic managed no better than fifth, a whopping 1 minute, 56 seconds slower than his younger and clearly fresher countryman. At the top, he sat slumped on the tarmac, the enormity of his collapse sinking in.

“I will cry. Or I did, already,” Roglic said. “I struggled with everything, eh? Just not enough power,”

“I would want it to be a little different, but I cannot change it," he added. “It is how it is.”

Not since British riders Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome finished 1-2 at the 2012 Tour has one nation taken the top two spots.