Tour de France Cycling: Rookie rider Hirschi wins race's longest stage

Roglic said he is bracing for “some fight and real racing.”

“It's a hard stage,” said the Slovenian former ski-jumper who won last year's Spanish Vuelta and placed fourth at the Tour of 2018.

Meanwhile, the Tour organizer confirmed Thursday that four teams which had staff members test positive for COVID-19 this week won’t automatically be sent home if another staff member is positive in the next battery of tests.

Health rules for the race say teams can be sent home if they have two or more positive tests in a seven-day span.

But race organizer ASO confirmed that the day-counter will be reset to zero when teams are tested again on the Tour’s second and last rest day next Monday.

That clarification lifts a weight off Cofidis, AG2R La Mondiale, Ineos Grenadiers, and Mitchelton Scott, the teams that each saw a staff member test positive on the first rest day.

Because they will all essentially be starting afresh in the next round of testing, a single positive test on Monday will not automatically trigger their exclusion, ASO said.

Any team that registers two or more positives could, however, still be sent home. The battery of tests will be the last before the Tour finishes on Sept. 20 in Paris.