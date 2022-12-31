TV Schedule

Sunday
TENNIS
United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, early rounds, Tennis Channel, 3 a.m.
United Cup: Group Stage, including USA vs. Germany; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP, early rounds, Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Boston College at Notre Dame, ACCN, 9 a.m.
Villanova at Xavier, CBSSN, 9 a.m.
Alabama at Tennessee, SECN, 9 a.m.
Wisconsin at Purdue, BTN, 10 a.m.
Nebraska at Indiana, ESPN, 10 a.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson, ACCN, 11 a.m.
Davidson at Fordham, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
People are also reading…
Florida at Texas A&M, SECN, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Illinois, BTN, noon
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ACCN, 1 p.m.
Air Force at New Mexico, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
Missouri at Auburn, SECN, 1 p.m.
USC at Oregon, Pac-12 Network, 2 p.m.
Mississippi at Mississippi State, SECN, 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.
NFL
Denver at Kansas City, CBS, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at Las Vegas, FOX, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, CBS, 1:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, NBC, 5:15 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Providence at DePaul, FS1, 11:30 a.m.
Cincinnati at Temple, ESPN, noon
Tulsa at SMU, ESPNU, noon
USC at Washington State, Pac-12 Network, noon
Maryland at Michigan, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
Memphis at Tulane, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Belmont at Southern Illinois, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Iowa at Penn State, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
Butler at Georgetown, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, Pac-12 Network, 4 p.m.
Ohio State at Northwestern, BTN, 4:30 p.m.
NBA G LEAGUE
G League Ignite at Birmingham, NBATV, noon
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, NHLN, 2 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, NBCSCA, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Monday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, Tampa, Fla., ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, Orlando, Fla., ABC, 10 a.m.
Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC, Arlington, Texas, ESPN, 10 a.m.
Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah, Pasadena, ESPN, 2 p.m.
MEN'S PRO SOCCER
Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford, USA Network, 9:30 a.m.
NHL
Winter Classic: Pittsburgh vs. Boston, Boston, TNT, 11 a.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
West Virginia at Oklahoma State, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
NFL
Buffalo at Cincinnati, ABC and ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
NBA
Atlanta at Golden State, NBCSBA, 7 p.m.