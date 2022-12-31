 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV Schedule

Sunday

TENNIS

United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, early rounds, Tennis Channel, 3 a.m.

United Cup: Group Stage, including USA vs. Germany; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP, early rounds, Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Boston College at Notre Dame, ACCN, 9 a.m.

Villanova at Xavier, CBSSN, 9 a.m.

Alabama at Tennessee, SECN, 9 a.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue, BTN, 10 a.m.

Nebraska at Indiana, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Davidson at Fordham, CBSSN, 11 a.m.

Florida at Texas A&M, SECN, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Illinois, BTN, noon

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ACCN, 1 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, CBSSN, 1 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn, SECN, 1 p.m.

USC at Oregon, Pac-12 Network, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi State, SECN, 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.

NFL

Denver at Kansas City, CBS, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, FOX, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, CBS, 1:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, NBC, 5:15 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Providence at DePaul, FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Temple, ESPN, noon

Tulsa at SMU, ESPNU, noon

USC at Washington State, Pac-12 Network, noon

Maryland at Michigan, FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Southern Illinois, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Penn State, BTN, 2:30 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, Pac-12 Network, 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern, BTN, 4:30 p.m.

NBA G LEAGUE

G League Ignite at Birmingham, NBATV, noon

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, NHLN, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, NBCSCA, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Monday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, Tampa, Fla., ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, Orlando, Fla., ABC, 10 a.m.

Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC, Arlington, Texas, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah, Pasadena, ESPN, 2 p.m.

MEN'S PRO SOCCER

Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford, USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

NHL

Winter Classic: Pittsburgh vs. Boston, Boston, TNT, 11 a.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

West Virginia at Oklahoma State, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

NFL

Buffalo at Cincinnati, ABC and ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Golden State, NBCSBA, 7 p.m.

