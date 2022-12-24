 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Napa Valley Register is partnering with Napa County Farm Bureau who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Redwood Credit Union
TV Schedule

TV Schedule

Sunday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Diamond Head Classic: Seventh-place game, Honolulu, ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.

Diamond Head Classic: Fifth-place game, Honolulu, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Diamond Head Classic: Third-place game, Honolulu, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Diamond Head Classic: Championship, Honolulu, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at New York, ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, 9 a.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, ABC and ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, ABC and ESPN, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, ABC and ESPN, 5 p.m.

People are also reading…

Phoenix at Denver, ABC and ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Green Bay at Miami, FOX, 10 a.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, NBC, 5:15 p.m.

Monday

MEN'S PRO SOCCER

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford, USA Network, 4:30 a.m.

Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City, USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa, USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green, Detroit, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

NFL

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, ESPN, 5:15 p.m.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News