TV Schedule

Sunday
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Diamond Head Classic: Seventh-place game, Honolulu, ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.
Diamond Head Classic: Fifth-place game, Honolulu, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Diamond Head Classic: Third-place game, Honolulu, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Diamond Head Classic: Championship, Honolulu, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
NBA
Philadelphia at New York, ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, 9 a.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, ABC and ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, ABC and ESPN, 2 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, ABC and ESPN, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, ABC and ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
NFL
Green Bay at Miami, FOX, 10 a.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, CBS, 1:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, NBC, 5:15 p.m.
Monday
MEN'S PRO SOCCER
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford, USA Network, 4:30 a.m.
Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City, USA Network, 7 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa, USA Network, 9:30 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green, Detroit, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
NFL
L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, ESPN, 5:15 p.m.