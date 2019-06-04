PEBBLE BEACH — Growing up in Philadelphia, John Sawin always looked forward to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour event that is played on three Monterey Peninsula courses, including Pebble Beach Golf Links, each year.
“I couldn’t wait for February to come, so I could watch the AT&T on TV,” Sawin said last month. “I knew I was one step closer to golf season in Philadelphia.
“I have a deep love for this place from the moment that I saw it. I believed for a long time, before I arrived here, that this is the most magical place for golf in the world. And Pebble Beach is the centerpiece of the Monterey Peninsula golf world.”
For the sixth time in its storied history, Pebble Beach will host the U.S. Open Championship, one of the majors on the PGA Tour. The 119th U.S. Open, which has a $12.5 million purse, is June 13-16 and features a stellar field, led by Brooks Koepka, who is No. 1 in the World Golf Ranking.
Koepka, the winner of the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Opens, leads the list of 50 players who are fully exempt into the field. Koepka has won four majors, including a second straight PGA Championship last month at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. Willie Anderson is the only player to have won three straight U.S. Open titles, claiming those in 1903, 1904 and 1905.
Previous U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach have been won by Jack Nicklaus (1972), Tom Watson (1982), Tom Kite (1992), Tiger Woods (2000), and Graeme McDowell (2010).
“When you think back on the prior five U.S. Opens that have been contested here, we’ve created some of the most memorable moments in championship golf history,” Sawin, the vice president and director of golf for Pebble Beach Company, said at a U.S. Open Championship Preview Day on May 22. “It really is going to be a magical week here, where we expect more timeless history to be made. It’s just so much fun to be a part of that.
“But for the most part, this is a timeless design that’s resisted the onslaught of technology and continues to test the world’s best players with its original design, which is something we’re really proud of.”
The U.S. Golf Association said it accepted more than 9,000 U.S. Open entries for the eighth consecutive year and the 11th time overall. There were 1,286 entries from California.
To be eligible, a player must have a handicap index not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional. Local qualifying, played over 18 holes at 109 sites in the U.S. and one in Canada, took place between April 29-May 13.
Sectional qualifying, played over 36 holes, was held in California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, Ohio and Washington on Monday, and one site in Texas on May 20. There was international sectional qualifying, in Japan and England. A sectional qualifier was also played in Canada.
The number of fully exempt players will increase with the inclusion of the top 60 point leaders and ties from the Official World Golf Ranking, as of May 20 and June 10, the USGA said.
“Worldwide interest in competing in the U.S. Open Championship remains keen and contributes to a strong and competitive field,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director of championships.
The list of the 50 golfers who are fully exempt into the 2019 U.S. Open also includes Tiger Woods, Graeme McDowell, Paul Casey, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Henrik Stenson.
Koepka is No. 2 in FedEx Cup season points and is No. 2 among FedEx Cup leaders.
This will be the 12th United States Golf Association championship to be conducted at the resort.
“Simply put, we love, absolutely love doing championships here at Pebble Beach. This really is a national treasure and we have had this relationship for roughly 90 years now,” said Mike Davis, the USGA’s CEO. “We treasure the relationship with the Pebble Beach Company. It’s one that they couldn’t be more welcoming. The whole Monterey Peninsula and local towns have always been accommodating and the Northern California Golf Association has been a long-time partner. With all that, it’s going to definitely be a historic 119th U.S. Open and again we could not begin to do that without our partners at Pebble Beach Company.”
The key to playing Pebble Beach, which will be set up as a par-71, 7,075-yard layout, will be all about precision, according to Sawin, who played college golf at Princeton and graduated in 2007 with a degree in economics.
“It has the smallest greens on the PGA Tour,” said Sawin, who is on the Pebble Beach Company Senior Leadership Team, leading the golf operations. “And we also have some of the most demanding driving areas as well. And if you miss those driving areas, you’re going to be in some penal rough, as we saw similar to Bethpage. And it was that way here in 2010 as well.
“They’re still the best players in the world and they can have great rounds, where they make a lot of birdies. No golf course these days is able to stop that. But we think over the course of four days, when the elements kick up, particularly the wind, is one of the main defenses here.
“A combination of those things over four days in a U.S. Open set-up will certainly be demanding and a great test for these guys.”
Pebble Beach will play 35 yards longer than it did during the 2010 U.S. Open, as there are new tees on No. 6 and No. 9. One of the most difficult holes is the par-4, 516-yard second hole.
Practice rounds are June 10, 11 and 12.
Play is scheduled to begin at 6:45 a.m. from both the first and 10th tees for Rounds 1 and 2, on June 13 and 14.
The 60 lowest scorers and anyone tying for 60th place will make the cut at the conclusion of the second round.
Rounds 3 and 4 are June 15 and 16.
More information about the U.S. Open is available at usopen.com.