U.S. Open Tennis: Djokovic out after hitting line judge with ball

Indeed, the U.S. Tennis Association issued a statement saying that Friemel defaulted Djokovic “in accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences."

The USTA went on to say Djokovic forfeits the ranking points and $250,000 in prize money he earned in the tournament — "in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident.”

This is the latest way in which Djokovic finds himself at the center of the tennis world for a reason other than his best-in-the-game returns, can’t-miss groundstrokes and body-contorting defensive prowess.

Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus — as did his wife, one of his coaches and other players — after participating in a series of exhibition matches with zero social distancing he organized in Serbia and Croatia in June.

Then, on the eve of the U.S. Open, he helped establish a new association he says will represent men's tennis players.

And, of course, there's been his dominance on the court.