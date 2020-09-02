U.S. Open Tennis: Kerber feels like her old self after second-round win

NEW YORK — So much uncertainty accompanied Angelique Kerber when she boarded the plane for her trip to the U.S. Open.
The 2016 champion hadn't played a match in seven months. She knew everything would be different at Flushing Meadows — no crowds, no city life, none of what makes the U.S. Open such a spotlight.
One she'd love to have back again.
The 17th-seeded Kerber moved into the third round Wednesday with a solid showing that brought some much-needed confidence. Her 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory over Anna-Lena Friedsam had her feeling more at home in the place where she made her WTA Tour breakthrough in 2011 by reaching the semifinals.
“It's a really special place for me,” the 32-year-old Kerber said. “Everything starts for me here in 2011, a long time ago.”
That she hadn't played competitively in so long weighed on her when she headed for New York. How would all that time away from competition translate to a Grand Slam? How would it play out amid all the changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic?
“I was sitting on the plane and I was like, ‘OK, let’s see what happens,'” she said. “It’s not so easy. We had such a long break. You need a little time to find your way and your rhythm again.”
Kerber’s win with the roof closed at Louis Armstrong Stadium started the third day of the tournament, when a chance of rain was forecast.
No. 6 seed Petra Kvitova also moved into the third round with an uneven match that helped her adapt to the new conditions. She was nervous in the first set but played much steadier in a 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over Kateryna Kozlova, ranked No. 99 in the world.
“With my nerves, I wasn't moving well,” she said. “That's a Grand Slam. At the beginning of the tournament it's always like that."
The U.S. Open has been a big challenge for Kvitova, making her 14th appearance. It's the only Grand Slam event where she has failed to reach the semifinals. She won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, but her best showings at Flushing Meadows were in 2015 and 2017 when she reached the quarterfinals.
The women's bracket had one puzzling result.
No. 30 seed Kristina Mladenovic served for the victory while leading 6-1, 5-1 against Varvara Gracheva — and lost. She failed to convert four match points and let it slip away completely, with the No. 102-ranked Gracheva rallying to a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-0 victory in her first Grand Slam tournament.
Said Mladenovic: “She was brave and she went for it.”
In another upset, No. 12 Marketa Vondrousova lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-2 in only 65 minutes.
Clijsters loses opener at 1st Grand Slam in 8 years
Mounting a comeback at the U.S. Open, Kim Clijsters fell victim to one.
The three-time champion powered her way to an early lead but couldn't hold it, and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova rallied Tuesday night for a first-round victory, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.
It was Clijsters' first match at a Grand Slam tournament since 2012, when she retired after the Open. Now 37, the mother of three and a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, she has decided to resume her career this year but is 0-3.
“It’s a process,” she said. “That’s what I told myself at the start when I took this challenge on — that it's going to take a lot of hard work and losses.”
Clijsters said she trained hard for the Open and was excited to play, even with no fans in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic. She has been hampered this year by injuries, most recently an abdominal ailment that appeared to be an issue in the final set, when the pace of her serve dropped.
But Clijsters said she felt fine, and the only problem was Alexandrova, a tour veteran ranked 29th.
“She started serving a lot better, I felt,” Clijsters said. “In the third set I just felt like she was seeing the ball very well and hitting her targets all the time.”
The atmosphere was much different than at the Open in, say, 2005, or 2009, or 2010. Clijsters won the title each of those years. She also won the 2011 Australian Open and is a former world No. 1.
There were no fans to offer encouragement when Clijsters let the second set slip away, or as she faded at the end. One pivotal stat: She won only three of 15 break-point chances.
But Clijsters said she felt good about the quality of tennis. She dominated from the baseline in the early going, was effective at the net and ranked the performance overall as her best this year.
“That’s the most positive thing about it,” she said. “You look at a loss in a little bit more of a mature way than maybe 10 years ago.”
Li, Rogers score upsets
Unseeded Americans Ann Li and Shelby Rogers pulled off upset victories in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.
Li beat No. 13-seeded Alison Riske in a matchup between Pennsylvanians, 6-0, 6-3. Li, who is 20 and ranked 128th, now has two career victories over players ranked in the top 75, and the wins have come in her two matches this week.
Rogers beat No. 11-seeded Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-1. By advancing to the third round, Rogers matched her best showing at the U.S. Open. She’s ranked 93rd.
Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was upset in the second round of the U.S. Open by Caroline Garcia of France. Pliskova failed to convert two set points in the second set and lost 6-1, 7-6 (2).
It was the first time since 2008 that the top-seeded woman lost in the second round at the Open. Pliskova was a finalist at the Open in 2016 for the best Grand Slam result of her career. Garcia, ranked 50th, beat Pliskova for the fourth time in their seven meetings.
Gracheva is a Russian who is ranked 102nd and is a month past her 20th birthday. This is her first Grand Slam tournament. She will face No. 8 Petra Martic in the third round.
Sixth-seeded Petra Kvitova needed only two sets to reach the the third round of the Grand Slam that has been her most elusive.
Kvitova beat Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (3), 6-2 in an hour and 40 minutes Wednesday, overcoming her nervousness in the first set.
This is her 14th U.S. Open. It's the only Grand Slam tournament where she has failed to reach the semifinals. She reached the quarterfinals twice, in 2015 and 2017. She has two Wimbledon titles.
On the men's side, top-seeded Novak Djokovic fell behind when he lost a tiebreaker for the first time this year but has rallied past Kyle Edmund in the second round of the U.S. Open, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Seeking his fourth U.S. Open title, Djokovic lost a physical first set that took more than an hour. He had been 10-0 in tiebreakers previously this year.
Djokovic dominated from there, and won for the 19th time in his past 20 Grand Slam matches. He is 25-0 this year, including his 17th major title at the Australian Open. Djokovic hit 16 aces and lost only 12 points on his first serve.
Alexander Zverev has won his second-round match by using a dominating serve to beat 19-year-old American wild card Brandon Nakashima, 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-1.
Zverev, a German who is seeded fifth, regrouped after losing the tiebreaker when he double-faulted with a 133 mph serve. He overcame 10 double-faults, hit 24 aces and won every service game.
Zverev advanced to his first career Grand Slam semifinal at this year’s Australian Open. His best showing at the U.S. Open came last year, when he reached the fourth round.
