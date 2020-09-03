U.S. Open Tennis Notebook: Balancing motherhood, Pironkova advances at Open

Pospisil steadied his and beat Raonic 6-7 (1), 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open for the first time in his career. Up next, a date with No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut.

Pospisil has been strong since returning from surgery last year on a herniated disk and helped Canada reach the 2019 Davis Cup final. He was stout over the last three sets on Thursday to hold off the 25th-seeded Raonic. Pospisil had failed to get out of the second round in four previous trips to Flushing Meadows. Perhaps the familiarity with his Canadian foe helped him push through for the breakthrough victory.

“To play a Canadian is always tricky,” Pospisil said.

Pospisil and Raonic led a Canadian charge into the second round — Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Toronto also won their men’s opening matches to send four men into the second round for the first time since 1959.

Raonic has never advanced past the third round of this tournament. He seemed poised for better things after reaching the final of the Western & Southern Open, the tournament that preceded the U.S. Open at the same site.

“I just never got my game free and flowing in the match,” Raonic said. “I knew he’s got a good level in him and he’s playing well.”