U.S. Open Tennis: Osaka, Azarenka in women's final, each eyeing 3rd Slam trophy

One intriguing element should be Osaka’s serving against Azarenka’s returning. Osaka ranks No. 2 in the 128-woman field by winning 93% of her service games, 65 of 70; Azarenka ranks No. 2 by winning 55% of her return games, 31 of 56.

“It’s going to be an amazing final. I hope it will be,” Azarenka said. “I’ll have fun.”

In some ways, Osaka right now is where Azarenka was nearly a decade ago: early 20s, already been ranked No. 1, already a two-time Grand Slam champion.

“Her success came pretty quick, right? Suddenly she came from, like, a very promising player to this extremely successful player. Won two Slams in a row, was thinking maybe three or four in a row. She was winning almost everything” said Osaka’s coach, Wim Fissette, who used to work with Azarenka. "That’s obviously a moment that you’re young and you feel like maybe you’re invincible, unbeatable. Maybe you take things a little bit for granted. I think that could be a big mistake because it sets the expectations too high.”

On Saturday, Osaka, 22, will be trying to collect her third championship from the past seven major tournaments -- and Azarenka, who is 31, will be in her first Slam title match since 2013 in New York. She won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013 and lost to Williams in the U.S. Open finals both years.