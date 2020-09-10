U.S. Open Tennis: Thiem and 'other three' in semifinals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK — Dominic Thiem was talking about himself and the rest of the men in the U.S. Open semifinals, but he might as well have been offering advice to tennis fans the world over.

“Once we step on the court,” Thiem said, “the other three are forgotten anyway.”

Those “other three” are far better known as the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — none of whom will be anywhere near Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday when it hosts No. 2 seed Thiem of Austria vs. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, and No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany vs. No. 20 Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain for the right to participate in the final.

None of the men left has won a Grand Slam championship; the last first-time Slam winner was Marin Cilic at the 2014 U.S. Open.

“Every single one of us deserves this first major title. Everybody will give it all,” Thiem said. “That’s what’s on the mind.”

The eventual champion will be the first man born in the 1990s to grab a Grand Slam trophy: Zverev is 23, Medvedev is 24, Thiem turned 27 a week ago, and Carreño Busta is 29.