U.S. Open Tennis: Thiem or Zverev to be first-time Slam champion

NEW YORK — Dominic Thiem said he’ll face a tough task in the U.S. Open final against Alexander Zverev on Sunday when each tries to become a first-time Grand Slam champion.

It's something men’s tennis hasn’t seen in six years, thanks largely to the dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

What’s certain is that Zverev, as talented as he is, does not present the same kind of hurdle Thiem faced in his three previous title matches at major tournaments -- a pair of losses to 12-time French Open champion Nadal in Paris, and one to eight-time Australian Open champion Djokovic in Melbourne.

Doesn’t get any more difficult than those assignments.

“I won’t change my mindset at all. I know what Sascha is capable of,” Thiem said, referring to Zverev by his nickname. For me, it really doesn’t matter whether it’s him or one of the Big Three. I’ll just try to go in there and give my best.”

It had been 16 years since Grand Slam semifinals were held without at least one of Federer, Nadal or Djokovic, who had combined to win the past 13 major trophies and 56 of the last 67.