U.S. Women's Soccer: Williams hopes to regain momentum after strange year

Despite this, she never really caught on with the national team under Jill Ellis. That changed when Ellis stepped down and Vlatko Andonovski took over. Williams has great respect for Andonovski, who coached in the NWSL before taking over the U.S. team.

“Crazy, unbelievable,” is how Andonovski described Williams' work ethic.

“Credit to him, when we were in the Challenge Cup, he was there. He was watching and evaluating. But also, I think, looking at different coaches and their style of coaching, too," Williams said. "So he is trying to evolve himself. And I think as a player, you can respect that. You think if the coach is going to grow and get better then I, as a player, need to do the same thing.”

True to form, Williams is still evolving — even as she heads into her offseason.

“I think that for me, I’m always going to continue working on my finishing, I think every forward is going to say that. And just having confidence in this system. We play a 4-3-3 in North Carolina, it’s a 4-4-2 (with the national team). And so just the different styles of runs and the different systems, and working on that. It’s a bit of a different movement," she said. "So going back home and working on the movements that I don’t necessarily get to work on in North Carolina is what I’m planning on doing.”