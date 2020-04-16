Video Gaming: Pro athletes, fans turning to esports

Unsigned Prolific Prep senior Jack Wetzel found himself with more time on his hands with the season over. The Iowa native has returned back to his comfort zone in video games.

“I have definitely turned to video games a lot more now that our basketball season has come to a close and I have been playing mostly Call of Duty and NBA 2K,”he said. “I look to video games to scratch that competitive itch and it’s a way to relax and still have fun and win in a different way.”

Esports and streaming have been bubbling just below true mainstream status in recent years, and a global pandemic could be the unlikely reason why the huge industry may finally pick up the interest of the average online viewer.

“If the esports community plays its cards right and follows quarantine protocol, it’s a gigantic advantage over traditional sports that their games can be played online at home instead of in person,” Omoile said. “You could potentially groom an entire new swath of esports fans from the sheer curiosity and boredom people will endure these next couple of months.”