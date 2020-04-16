Video Gaming: Pro athletes, fans turning to esports

While traditional sports have been put on hold for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of their fans and athletes are turning to alternative means of competition to scratch their competitive itch.
From watching reruns of classic sports clips on television to making their own “one shining moment” videos in memory of the NCAA Tournament with – of all things – egg jousting with real eggs, sports fans are inventing ingenious ways to keep themselves entertained.
Andy Miller, a co-owner of the Sacramento Kings, is one such sports fan searching for entertainment to keep himself busy during the shelter-in-place.
“I was looking for something to watch,” he said, “and was flipping through all the channels and I eventually ended up watching the Ultimate Dodgeball Championship.”
While traditional sports face difficulties these days, esports still thrive.
Esports are becoming more mainstream each year and can deliver the same level of entertainment many fans crave, and Miller is well aware of it.
“I don’t think it is that big of a stretch for people to turn to esports right now,” he said.
In addition to his involvement with the NBA team, Miller is the CEO and founder of NRG Esports, defending Overwatch League champion San Francisco Shock and the Chicago Huntsman of the Call of Duty League.
Even though esports can be played at home rather than in large arenas, they too have been affected by shutdowns made to curb community spread of coronavirus and the deadly COVID-19 disease.
The Overwatch League had planned to have in its third season of home and away games like traditional sports do, but they were delayed because of the pandemic. The Shock had one of those early homestands, March 28-29 inside Zellerbach Hall at UC Berkeley, postponed.
The league is still pushing forward with games though, as teams have been battling it out since March 28 on YouTube.
The Overwatch League isn’t the only esports currently available. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive through ESL (Electronic Sports League) and new league organizer Flashpoint continue to push the tactical first-person shooter to new heights.
During the past month, CSGO hit over a million concurrent players on the Steam platform, and Formula 1 has announced it will have a Virtual Grand Prix each weekend to replace the in-person races. Its first iRacing event picked up more than 900,000 viewers – more than any live IndyCar race in 2019 on NBCSN.
League of Legends was the first esport to have a league shutdown because of COVID-19 concerns when its Chinese league, LPL, was prohibited from opening the season in January. The LCS of North America and LEC of Europe were stopped in March, but Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends, quickly moved all games to online inside team facilities.
For context, the League of Legends Finals last season between G2 Esports of Europe and FunPlus Phoenix of China reached 44 million overall views during its event, while the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors managed an average of 20.5 million views.
League of Legends is having its spring LCS playoffs telecast on ESPN2.
Oni Omoile, 26, is one of the rare people to have played sports professionally while also being a huge fan of esports.
He was signed out of Iowa State University in 2016 by the then-Oakland Raiders to be an offensive lineman. He recently retired from football after bouncing around the NFL and playing for the Washington Defenders of the XFL.
Omoile, a Nigerian prince whose parents were the leaders of the Oki Village in the Agbor Kingdom of Nigeria before relocating to his birthplace of Texas, has been a vocal advocate for esports on social media.
“I’d be lying if I said it’s for everyone, especially for some of the older generations of sports fans who haven’t grown up with video games being so commonplace the way kids have it these days,” he said. “The idea of them playing at a professional level may seem alien to them. But I’m sure if you approach it with an open mind, you’ll find there’s definitely plenty of parallels to more traditional sports to engross yourself in.
"There is definitely a learning curve in terms of figuring out what’s going on for some of the non-first-person shooter games, but that’s the same with most other sports at first. For someone who has a craving for sports, they might feel themselves drawn to what might be one of the only shows in town.”
While esports fill the void of traditional sports for some, others crave the game itself – and the NBA and other organizations have noticed that. The NBA on April 3 started its NBA 2K20 tournament with 16 NBA players battling it out on ESPN.
DeMarcus Cousins was one of those contestants. Cousins – who played for the Sacramento Kings for six-plus seasons before bouncing between the New Orleans Pelicans, Kings and Golden State Warriors and being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers in February – was recently signed by NRG to become a streamer.
Other competitors included former Warrior and current Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant, All-Star Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.
Players were seeded by their player rating in NBA 2K20. Booker took down Suns teammate DeAndre Ayton in the finals, 72-62 in Game 1 and 74-62 in Game 2, to complete a sweep of the best-of-three series. Booker will receive $100,000 toward a COVID-19 relief charity of his choice. The NBA also hosted a televised H.O.R.S.E tournament with WNBA and NBA stars.
Streaming platforms such as Twitch.tv, YouTube and Facebook have also seen a steady rise in viewers over the last month and can be another avenue for sports fans looking for something familiar. The concept of watching content creators has boomed over the past half-decade and can be a resource to find any kind of game to fit one’s mood.
“I really feel that this could be the leap esports needs to push it into the true mainstream,” Miller said. “Twitch.tv has already seen its viewership double overnight because of all of this, and Steam (a digital distribution service) hit over 20 million concurrent players online. I think people are going to realize how big this is after all this is all done with.”
Cousins isn’t the only sidelined athlete who has jumped into the streaming game, as many athletes have been picking up controls, mouses, and keyboards.
Miami Heat power forward Meyers Leonard has been streaming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Twitch and recently had a 24-hour stream to raise money for Feeding America, a nationwide hunger-relief charity. The 28-year-old has raised just under $70,000 in April for the cause and is hoping to reach $175,000 for the whole month.
"I would bet that 50% of people under the age of 30 have played a Call of Duty game during their life,” Miller said. “Even a large percentage of NBA players bring their consoles on the road with them during the season and use gaming to relax.”
Leonard is one of many players who have partnered with esports organizations. He and JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers are part of FaZe Clan, a North America-based global esports brand. Other athletes-turned-streamers have been 2018 CY Young winner Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays, a 27-year-old left-handed pitcher who mainly streams MLB The Show 20.
A close-to-home athlete is free agent running back C.J. Anderson, a Vallejo native who won Super Bowl 50 with the Los Angeles Rams. He is streaming Apex Legends, a first-person shooter title.
Other notable names are Hunter Pence of the San Francisco Giants, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers and retired Chicago Bear Kyle Long.
“You already have seen multiple pro athletes whose seasons were suddenly interrupted take an interest in streaming themselves,” Omoile said. “There could be a demand for streams when everyone is holed up at home all day. If you can’t watch them play, then being able to interact with them over twitch is a decent consolation prize.”
A couple of NBA organizations have also jumped into the streaming game, as the Suns and Mavericks streamed the remainder of their regular-season games through NBA 2K20 on Twitch.
Just like professional teams, the Prolific Prep of Napa Christian high school boys basketball academy saw its season cut short, as the best team in the young program's history was denied a chance at a GEICO National Championship.
Unsigned Prolific Prep senior Jack Wetzel found himself with more time on his hands with the season over. The Iowa native has returned back to his comfort zone in video games.
“I have definitely turned to video games a lot more now that our basketball season has come to a close and I have been playing mostly Call of Duty and NBA 2K,”he said. “I look to video games to scratch that competitive itch and it’s a way to relax and still have fun and win in a different way.”
Esports and streaming have been bubbling just below true mainstream status in recent years, and a global pandemic could be the unlikely reason why the huge industry may finally pick up the interest of the average online viewer.
“If the esports community plays its cards right and follows quarantine protocol, it’s a gigantic advantage over traditional sports that their games can be played online at home instead of in person,” Omoile said. “You could potentially groom an entire new swath of esports fans from the sheer curiosity and boredom people will endure these next couple of months.”
As Miller noted, the engagement with video games is very much a generational one. The current stars of real world sports have grown up playing and interacting via video games and the internet, so it makes sense that they would turn to this in their down time. Out of adversity can come opportunity, and esports appear to be an avenue of competition that will prosper.
