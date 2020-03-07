Virus leads to canceled events, empty stadiums worldwide

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — The escalating virus outbreak brought more disruption to the sporting world on Saturday, with games canceled or played without spectators and news of possible quarantine for some athletes.

Saturday's game between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain in the French soccer league was postponed the day before, while players from Liverpool and Bournemouth were the first in the English Premier League to go without pre-game handshakes.

The Barcelona marathon was postponed from March 15 to Oct. 25. Organizers offered the estimated 17,000 runners, about half of them from abroad, the choice of running the rescheduled race or reserving a place for March 2021.

British sporting events could soon be held without spectators, with a meeting between sports bodies, broadcasters and the government set to take place on Monday. A full slate of Serie A soccer games in Italy, which has Europe's largest number of virus cases, will be played Sunday in empty stadiums.

Some fans wore face masks to Liverpool's game, and to Barcelona's win over Real Sociedad in Spain. In Germany the substitutes' benches were disinfected ahead of Wolfsburg's Bundesliga game against Leipzig. Time is running out to decide whether African Cup of Nations qualifiers will go ahead as planned this month.