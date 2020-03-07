Virus may have pro leagues cutting locker-room access

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Canadian health officials have been part of the talks with the leagues, offering guidance on certain matters. Leagues have also sought additional help in some cases; the NBA, for example, has sought input from top researchers at Columbia University in New York.

“We are undertaking many precautions currently," MLB said in a statement Saturday. “For example, we are asking anyone — including media — who has visited a high-risk area, as defined by the CDC, within the last 14 days not to visit our facilities."

MLB added that it has not made changes to media access procedures yet, though it confirmed it was discussing “additional measures" with other leagues.

MLS is expected to have some limits on access this weekend, but no NHL or NBA teams are working under a league mandate to change pregame or postgame procedures. However, the New York Islanders did not have postgame locker room access Saturday in response to the outbreak.

The NFL has also been involved in the multi-league talks on some level, though is not part of the current restricting-access plans since it is in the offseason.