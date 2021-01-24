Warriors: Curry passes Miller all-time for 3-pointers in loss to surging Jazz

“It’s something we really love doing,” Mitchell said. “That’s what's special about this team. We love to make the extra pass.”

The Jazz scored baskets on each of their first five possessions to sprint out to a 14-0 lead and made eight 3-pointers in the first quarter. Conley and Royce O’Neale each drained a trio of 3s in the period.

“Utah came out on fire,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “They executed their offense beautifully.”

Golden State trailed from start to finish.

“Our first four possessions we got some decent looks and missed them,” Curry said. “Then they came down, 3-3-3-3, and the rest is history after that. Our identity has to be getting stops — at least making them take difficult shots and trying to get some momentum that then flows into the offensive end.”

Golden State found some footing behind Curry, after missing nine of its first 10 shots. Curry scored four baskets and assisted on five others to help the Warriors cut the Jazz lead to 36-28. Overall, the Warriors made 12 of their final 15 shots in the quarter.