Warriors: Curry scores 30 after career night as Warriors beat Kings again

“Obviously, Luke is beloved around here; he's got a lot of friends. He said something about how much fun it was to watch Steph and then he had that moment of ... ‘Now I’ve got to guard him tomorrow night, I don't know what we're going to do.'”

The 32-year-old Curry received Western Conference Player of the Week honors for the 15th time in his 12-year career.

“Part of Steph’s magic is when he gets going he lights up the gym and he lights up the basketball world. Everybody’s watching and talking about him," Kerr said. "Our guys were thrilled on the sidelines. It was so much fun to be part of and to witness it and when that happens there’s just a natural glow in the building.”

NO LETDOWN

Kerr wasn't sure what to expect from his young group after the high of Curry's special night and a quick turnaround.

“We've got to back it up,” he said. “If we're going to be a good team, these are the games we have to win to build some momentum and continue to build our identity and figure out who we are, what kind of team we are.”

