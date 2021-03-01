Warriors: Green hurts ankle in second quarter of 117-91 loss to Lakers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead in their first meeting against the Golden State Warriors. They were determined not to let that happen Sunday night.

LeBron James scored 19 points in his 1,300th regular-season appearance as the Lakers routed the Warriors 117-91. He was one of six Los Angeles players to score in double figures in a game that was never in doubt.

Eric Paschall scored 18 points for Golden State, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Stephen Curry added 16 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 14.

The Warriors rallied for a 115-113 victory on Jan. 18 at Staples Center, but were dominated from the opening tip. Los Angeles went on a 16-2 run to take a 20-5 lead with 7:23 remaining in the first quarter as four of its first six field goals were 3-pointers.

The Lakers ended the quarter with 12 straight points to go up 41-21. James had 10 points in the quarter, including two on free throws as Los Angeles was 13 of 16 from the line in the quarter.

Los Angeles had a season-high 73 first-half points as it extended its lead to 29 at halftime. Its largest lead was 35 late in the third quarter.