Warriors Preview: Golden State hoping to move on from NBA's worst record

Curry and Wiggins, acquired at the February trade deadline from Minnesota, have yet to play enough together to find their groove.

Nobody is too concerned how things will come together as long as Curry is leading the group.

MISSING KLAY

Thompson sat out last season recovering from knee surgery for a torn left ACL suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals. He then injured his Achilles last month while playing on his own — a blow for him and the Warriors. Curry and Green were looking forward to having their All-Star trio back together.

“There's a hole in the lineup and there's a hole in our hearts, just because he's such a huge part of who we are,” Kerr said. “Those three guys really are the core of this whole thing, what's been built here over the last seven, eight years. So that part is going to be really tough for Steph and Draymond to get past. It's going to be hard for all of us to get past."

WIGGINS’ ROLE

Wiggins played only one game with Curry last season, so they are eager to get rolling. With Thompson sidelined, Wiggins embraces a bigger load.