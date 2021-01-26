Warriors: Wiggins takes it to T-wolves in 130-108 win

Curry has 2,569 career 3-pointers after he passed Reggie Miller for second place in NBA history in Saturday's road loss to the Jazz. Ray Allen is first with 2,973.

Miller offered a congratulatory message on the big screen Monday during a first-quarter timeout.

Golden State delivered a far better start after falling behind 14-0 to the Jazz and trailing by as many as 40 in the 127-108 defeat at Utah.

“They played like a team that had just come off a tough loss,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “That’s a team with a championship pedigree and championship standards. You know they were going to have that. They really forced us into a couple tough stretches, early in the game and late in the game.”

D'Angelo Russell was held out in what would have been his first matchup against his former Warriors team because of a bruised right quadriceps muscle.

Russell played 33 games for Golden State last season before the trade that brought Wiggins to the Bay Area.

“Well, last year was a complete mess for our team and our organization with all the injuries. We were fortunate to be able to sign D'Angelo," Kerr said. “D'Angelo was a really productive player for us. He shot the lights out, had some big games."