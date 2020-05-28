'We have to touch each other': Sports in COVID-19 world

***

“In Arizona, where I train, and in Texas, where I’m from, you don’t even have enough tests to test the nursing homes consistently. So how are you going to be able to test football players, football staff and fans that are coming to the game every week, multiple times a week or every day?” — Kelvin Beachum, NFL offensive lineman for three teams over eight seasons.

***

“In the face of global pandemic, to me, sports should not be the focus. Being used as an experiment is OK with me if it helps the global population, but if the motivation is just to get back on the field of play, I don’t think that’s right. — Kara Winger, U.S. record-holder in the javelin.

***

“I feel confident and secure, not afraid or anything like that. ... We can control it quite well.” — Erik Sviatchenko, captain of FC Midtjylland in the Danish soccer league, where play resumed Thursday and players and coaches will be tested for COVID-19 before each game.

***